Cleveland Cooks: Sweet Potato Puree and Pork Marinade

There are two recipes for Cleveland Cooks this week. (Source WOIO)

Pork Marinade:

1 cup Dijon Mustard

1 cup whole Mustard

3 oz coffee

1/2 cup honey

1/4 molasses

1/2 tablespoon chili flakes.

Mix in bowl until emulsified.

Sweet Potato Puree

5 sweet Potatoes

1/2 cup Honey

2 T Molasses

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Pinch of cinnamon

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Bake sweet potatoes for three hours at 350, turning over after 1.5 hours, cool to room temperature. Peal skin.

Combine all other ingredients in sauce pan, bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Simmer until all sugar is dissolved.

In large bowl mix sweet potatoes with wisk or hand mixer, gradually add sugar mixture until gone and thoroughly mixed.

To reheat puree, put in saute pan, heat, adding milk or heavy cream.

