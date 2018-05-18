Canton Police: Man arrested for performing sex act on himself in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Canton Police: Man arrested for performing sex act on himself in park near kids

Ronald Graybill. (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

A 65-year-old Canton man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly performing a sex act on himself at a public park.

Canton police say Ronald Graybill was inside his car parked at the McKinley Memorial Monument around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers add Graybill was parked near a large group of children.

Graybill is charged with public indecency and will be in court next week.

