Cleveland's Recovery Resources combating Ohio's plague of opioid deaths

The numbers paint a harsh reality: opioids killed more than 42,000 people in 2016 -- more than any year on record -- and Ohio ranks third in the nation for opioid-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There's not many health crisis that affect so many lives, and frankly, kill so many people. A lot of substances are hard to get, but...with opiates the risk for overdose is so great," said Senior Clinical Director of Recovery Resources, Jason Joyce.

As opioid overdoses continue to rise throughout the nation, there are community organizations that are stepping it up to reach the masses.

Here in Cleveland, Recovery Resources specializes in community-based agency, treats chemical dependence and mental issues. They also offer job placement, counseling and medical management. Joyce says he's hopeful that when they link people through the proper channels, they can recover.

"Counseling, employment assistance, housing assistance and also natural supports and really making sure people are linked to their family," he said.

He believes that with collaboration, we can overcome the crisis.

"It won't just be the recovery area. it will also be police, legislators , everyone kind of getting on board to know that we're handling this the best way possible," he said.

