Judge rules against University Hospitals' motion to drop fertility clinic lawsuits

University Hospitals motion to dismiss the lawsuits over its fertility clinic failure was denied Friday by a Cuyahoga County court judge, according to attorney Tom Merriman.

The hospital system's lawyers argued the suits qualified as medical malpractice claims and were not filed with the necessary paperwork.

UH offered the following statement Friday regarding the ruling:

University Hospitals appreciates the court's timely review of these matters. Our filings in the legal proceedings reflect Ohio law with regard to embryos and medical claims. We will continue to address the litigation based on Ohio statutes and case law. While the parties are addressing these matters in court as legal proceedings, we understand that our patients may continue to need clinical and emotional support, which we continue to offer.

The news comes weeks after a nitrogen storage tank failed at the hospital's fertility clinic, leading to the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos.

In response, the hospital has been hit with scores of lawsuits from impacted patients.

