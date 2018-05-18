Fire engulfs Independence home; investigation under way - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fire engulfs Independence home; investigation under way

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

A fire engulfed a home in Independence on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a residence on Brettin Drive, off State Route 21, at 3:30 p.m.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

