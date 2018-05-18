Man ejected from tractor and killed in Wooster; troopers investigating

A man is dead after he was ejected from his farming tractor on Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Daniel Swartzentruber, 46, of Dalton, was driving south on Mt. Eaton Road in a 2017 Massey Ferguson tractor with a fully loaded trailer in tow.

The trailer began to sway, which caused the trailer to roll over, triggering the fatal ejection.

Swartzentruber was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Swartzentruber died on scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.