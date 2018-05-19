Man wearing 'Superman' shirt accused of robbing Chase Bank in Be - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man wearing 'Superman' shirt accused of robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A man wearing a 'Superman' shirt is accused of robbing the Chase Bank on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.

The FBI said the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the man presented a demand note indicating a bank robbery.

Authorities said the note specified he had a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 440-786-3265 or the FBI at 216-522-1400. 

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect responsible.

