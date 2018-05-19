Police dance to 'Cupid Shuffle', who does it better Cleveland or Cleveland Heights?

Officers across Northeast Ohio danced to Cupid Shuffle at community events on Saturday. (Source Facebook Page of Keith G Sulzer)

Officers across Northeast Ohio danced to the 'Cupid Shuffle' at community events on Saturday.

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department danced to the song at the Stockyard Bikeathon.

An officer with the Cleveland Heights Police Department performed the dance at the We are Nobel event.

Below are the videos of each performance.

The bike event created the opportunity to provide a chance for kids to learn more about bike safety.

The We Are Nobel event gave local businesses a chance to attract new customers.

