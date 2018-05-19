Dirt bikes and ATVs take over Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot

If you've lived here in Cleveland for a while, you'll notice an increase in ATVs and dirt bikes on the roads around this time of year. (Source WOIO)

If you've lived here in Cleveland for a while, you'll notice an increase in ATVs and dirt bikes on the roads around this time of year.

Thankfully the Cleveland has partnered with a local foundation to allow riders to take over North Coast Municipal Parking Lot for the day on Sunday.

Organizers say it's a win for bikers and ordinary drivers alike.

"We're just all local people here doing what we love to do. There's no competition. There's no hatred or anything like. We just come here to enjoy each other," Joe Arie said

Arie said it's a thrill that no other hobby can make him feel.

"This is a sport that's growing in Cleveland. It's growing all around the country. This is just a blessing to be out here today, to be able to do what we're doing out in a safe environment, dedicated environment," Arie said.

Arie said before this event became a reality, he was riding his motorbike in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

"Having somewhere to do it that's allowed and tolerable is definitely what the city needs to keep everybody in a safe environment to do what they love," Arie said.

It was all made possible thanks to Johnnie Burton.

"If we don't want them to do bad, we have to actually give them something to do," said Burton.

The Bob Burton Foundation named after Johnie's grandfather has been working with the city to give bikers a safe and spacious environment to turn out their tricks.

"What we're trying to do is create an avenue for our inner city youth who may not have had that avenue presented to them," said Burton.

Of course, safety is the key.

"When you're out there in the streets doing stuff like this, you're putting everyone's life at risk. You're putting yourself at risk and you don't get to chill and relax like everyone else like you do here," said Arie.

The Bob Burton Foundation plans to sponsor more events like this in the near future.

