Flash flooding creates massive hole on Interstate 90

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a Flood Advisory in Northeastern Cuyahoga County and Southwestern Lake County.

The flash flooding created a massive hole on Interstate 90.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY I-90 EB before DMC. Flash flooding washed away part of road causing a massive hole, the left 2 lanes are closed. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 20, 2018

The advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials are asking people to not drive through flooded roads on interstates throughout the states.

Some areas in Northeast Ohio got more than two inches of rain.

Sia Nyorkor is reporting some cars are driving through flooded lanes on I-90.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Fest was canceled.

The National Weather Service is asking people to be careful at underpasses.

Slow down on the roads! Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga County and Lake Countyhttps://t.co/bjZj4AFHBN pic.twitter.com/QhwBrzgvql — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) May 19, 2018

