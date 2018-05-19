Flash flooding creates massive hole on Interstate 90 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flash flooding creates massive hole on Interstate 90

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a Flood Advisory in Northeastern Cuyahoga County and Southwestern Lake County. (Source WOIO) The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a Flood Advisory in Northeastern Cuyahoga County and Southwestern Lake County. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a Flood Advisory in Northeastern Cuyahoga County and Southwestern Lake County.

The flash flooding created a massive hole on Interstate 90.

The advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday. 

CLICK HERE FOR LANE CLOSURES ON INTERSTATES IN OHIO

Officials are asking people to not drive through flooded roads on interstates throughout the states.

Some areas in Northeast Ohio got more than two inches of rain.

Sia Nyorkor is reporting some cars are driving through flooded lanes on I-90. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Fest was canceled. 

The National Weather Service is asking people to be careful at underpasses.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly