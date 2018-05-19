Homicide in Akron, police looking for the suspects

The Akron Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed around 2:30 this afternoon on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

Police said the incident happened around the intersection of Courtland Avenue and Seward Avenue.

Investigators said the 29-year-old man and another man appear to be victims of the a robbery.

Authorities said during the robbery the victims struggled with the suspects.

According to a news release from Akron Police one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.

Police said the suspects left in a silver car.

The 29-year-old man was found on the street with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was not injured.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police are still looking for the three suspects.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

