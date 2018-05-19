Man calls police after pig keeps following him

The North Ridgeville Police Department said officers received a call from a man who said he was walking home from the train station in Elyria and he was being followed by a pig. (Source North Ridgeville Police)

When officers arrived at the Amtrak train station in Elyria they were able to find the pig.

The officer was able to get the animal in his cruiser. Three hours later the pig was returned to the owners.

The Facebook post went viral on Saturday. The post has more than 8,200 shares, 14,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

