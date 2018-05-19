4 women traveled across the country to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers

None of the women involved have Cleveland ties, just an undying love for 23. (Source WOIO)

Two mothers came up with a master plan to watch their favorite player, LeBron James in the spur of the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Boston Celtics tonight and will need all the help they can get to stay alive.

It all started when Denise Rowe got a call from her good friend Liz Miller whose daughter just accepted an internship at Case Western Reserve University.

Miller had to send her daughter off for the summer, and in an effort to not waste a trip, Denise called two more friends and made the four-hour flight to finally see the team in action.

"We've always been LeBron fans," said Rowe, "It was a no-brainer to make the trip - next thing I knew we were booked, and here we are."

All four women are from California and decided to make an impromptu trip to bring the Cleveland Cavaliers some good luck in Game 3.

The Cavs could use all the support they can get as they try to recover with a statement win.

Here's to a turn-around

The Cavaliers are playing at Quicken Loans Arena for the first time this series. - and they're off to a great start in the first half, leading 61-41.

LeBron James incredible reverse slam pic.twitter.com/SGO4GEXzs4 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 20, 2018

Thousands are cheering from the crowd, even if they actually live 2,500 miles away.

