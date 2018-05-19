Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to bounce back with a victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after two devastating losses in the Boston's TD Garden.

In Game 1, the Celtics took the lead and never looked back in a blowout victory, winning 108-83.

In Game 2, LeBron James answered with an amazing performance but his 40-point triple-double just wasn't enough to get the job done.

A lot of the blame can go to the supporting cast who are struggling mightily from the field, but fans are expecting tonight's game to be different.

A New Day

The Cavaliers will play in front of their home fans for the first time this series.

The Cavaliers don't seem too affected by the losses, just anxious to silence the critics.

Coach Lue on what it means to play the game the right way:#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/qI2NhoiwoA — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 19, 2018

Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke on the keys to tonight's game and said it relied on the team's ability to "Make the extra pass, and play with pace."

We'll see how the Cavs respond soon enough.

The Essentials

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed through the ESPN app.

