Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 3, 116-86

The Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, 116-86. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were out for vengeance against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers played at home for the first time this series and didn't disappoint the 20,562 fans in attendance.

Final score: 116-86

The story of the night would have to be the team's shooting from deep.

At one point in the fourth quarter the Cavaliers were 55 percent from beyond the arc, shooting 15-27.

The team got off to an early lead in the first half thanks in part to LeBron James' scoring prowess.

He finished with a total of 27 points and 5 other Cavaliers finished in double figures.

Rookie Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 18 points and Youngstown native Terry Rozier was behind him with 13 points.

The Cavaliers responded when they needed to the most.

It seems like when they have their backs against the wall that's when the entire team truly shines.

The Cavs hope to tie the series soon; headed back to Boston with a two game split.

Game 4 of the series will take place Monday, May 21, at 8:30 p.m.

