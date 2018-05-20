Thousands run in Cleveland Marathon

These two can finally rest after crossing the finish line

A sea of runners at the start of the marathon

These Marathon Runners are pushing everything they have out to win the race.

It's another chance for this sea of people to make history.

"We just kept saying, get to the halfway point. Get to 20. The last 10K kind of takes care of itself. You just keep getting mile after mile," said Marathon Runner, Evan Scharts.

Every individual in this sea of runners was hoping to be the first to cross the finish line of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon to be crowned the winner.

"All in all, fifty something degrees - that's pretty much good for a half and a full," said Scharts.

The Winner from the Woman's Division might be a familiar face.

"It was a great race today. I ran my best marathon time so cool for it to happen here," said Women's Marathon Winner, Sarah Horbal.

Horbal is a Westlake Native.

"I always say you never know what can happen during a marathon. It's a 26.2 mile journey. So the first half can go really well and the second half not so much. I always just hope for the best and today ended up going very well," said Horbal.

Countless others may not be able to say they crossed the line first, but at least they can say they finished the race.

"They changed the course from last year. Last year we actually went up the Columbus Road hill. This year we kind of went past that down on Carter and Clinton," said one participant.

After all, most of it was done in the pouring rain.

"The Weather's good. It's a little wet, but the weather's good," said one on-looker cheering on her family.

Which worked in many runner's favor.

"Honestly it was more just getting my body recovered and healthy again and I've been doing a lot of extra training so I was happy with the results today," said one participant who crossed the finish line.

It was nothing but inspiration for the people watching.

"We're inspired by their hard work. It encourages us to get out and walk more," said one woman who spent the day watching the marathon.

So I guess you can say it was a win-win for everyone. Even the hundreds of spectators in the crowd.

"It's just fun to bring my son down and my daughter to just enjoy and watch," said one mother watching the race.

