LeBron James reveals a key on how Cleveland can keep winning vs. Boston

During the press conference after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 116-86 on Saturday LeBron James revealed a key on how the Cavs can keep winning vs. Boston. (Source AP Images)

During the press conference after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 116-86 on Saturday LeBron James revealed a key on how the Cavs can keep winning vs. Boston.

"It's very important for our guards to be aggressive no matter if they're making shots or not we want them to be aggressive," James said.

George Hill and J.R. Smith had their best game of the series yesterday.

Hill and Smith each scored in double digits against Boston for the first time this series.

Video of the press conference is below.

No. 23 said when the guards attack the rim it keeps the defense at bay.

"It allows me and Kev to have more open lanes as well. When those guys are aggressive looking for shots," James said.

James mentioned how Hill's play took pressure off him and Kevin Love.

"He had an aggressive mindset that they are going to slide under his pick and rolls he's going to shoot it. He gets a swing, swing, he's going to shoot, he's going to attack," James said.

The Celtics lead the Cavs in the series 2-1. Game 4 of the series will be played at Quicken Loans arena at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Cavs are currently a 4-point Las Vegas favorite for the game.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.