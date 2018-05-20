Will the 2019 NFL Draft be in Ohio? Location will be revealed on - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Will the 2019 NFL Draft be in Ohio? Location will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said we will find out on Tuesday or Wednesday if the 2019 NFL Draft will be in Ohio.

The announcement will be made sometime during the NFL Owners meetings in Atlanta.

Back in February NFL reporters were saying the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft could be in a city in Northeast Ohio.

Brown and Portman wrote in the letter Northeast Ohio would be a great spot for the NFL Draft because of the rich history football has in the community.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Canton.

The senators mentioned Cleveland did a great job of hosting the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships and the 2016 National Republican Convention.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is saying Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver, Las Vegas and Cleveland/Canton is in the running. Schefter said the winners will probably be announced in May.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said a city can't host the 2019 and the 2020 NFL Draft. 

