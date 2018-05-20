Ohio DNR releases what happened to 20+ geese in Hudson

The geese were piled up on the side of State Highway 303 in Hudson. (Source WOIO)

A viewer called Cleveland 19 wanting to know what happened to 23 geese in Hudson.

The geese were piled up on the side of State Highway 303 in Hudson.

The viewer said she noticed the geese on Sunday morning.

The Ohio DNR said early investigation shows two cars hit the geese. The cars were coming from a different direction.

Officials say at this time there are no signs the geese were killed on purpose.

