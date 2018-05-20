Community helps Glenville student graduate

It's high school graduation time, and there was a special graduate that almost didn’t walk across the stage. (Source WOIO)

Glenville High School students became graduates, and one will be going to Harvard in fall, on a full-ride scholarship.

He almost wasn't able to get his diploma.

Cavell Williams went to a private school for two years, and his mom didn't know there was an outstanding bill for tuition.

The school said they were going to withhold transcripts until the $3,500 bill was paid.

Leaders at Glenville High School and the mom's boss came together and took care of the bill.

"My emotions, excuse me is just so overwhelmed. My son has gifted me being able to be his parent and knowing his achievements and goals he has accomplished, I am so thankful," said mother, Poinsettia McKenzie.

