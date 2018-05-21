Railroad crossing closure impacting neighbors in the Avon Lake community

Construction begins Monday morning to fix the railroad tracks on State Route 83 in Avon Lake.

The project is slated to last only three days, but neighbors in the area say it will have a huge impact.

City leaders in Avon Lake said the project is mandated my Norfolk and Southern railroad companies.

"The railroad company will be fixing the tracks and railroad ties,” says Avon Lake Public Works Director Joe Reitz.

State Route 83 at the tracks between Avon and Avon Lake will shutdown at 7 a.m. Monday and should reopen by Wednesday, May 23.

Alternative routes include Lake Road, Walker Road and Nagel Road.

