Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen to Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m.

The Cavs look to tie the series against Boston after blowing out the Celtics with a 30-point victory in Game 3, 116-86.

LeBron James reveals a key on how Cleveland can keep winning vs. Boston

Saturday night's win gave Cleveland a 6-1 record when playing at home during the 2018 playoffs, winning six-straight games at The Q.

Six Cavaliers scored in double-digits during Game 3, including LeBron James, Kyle Korver, Kevin Love, George Hill, JR Smith, and Tristan Thompson.

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM radio.an

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff run.

