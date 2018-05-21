Move over, LeBron! Tavaris Jones was the real star of Game 3 (watch)

There were plenty of highlights from the Cleveland Cavaliers blowout win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the real star of the game was a young halftime performer.

Check out Tavaris' moves:

This wasn't Tavaris' first time stealing the show with his dance moves at a Cavs halftime show. He danced with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team during a game earlier this season.

Tavaris is from Detroit, Mich. and has appeared several times on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.