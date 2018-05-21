Life in prison without parole for man who murdered Salvation Army worker during robbery, shooting spree

Jared Plesec was wearing his Salvation Army uniform when he was killed. (Source Facebook)

A judge sentenced a man to life in prison without parole Monday morning for the murder of a Cleveland Salvation Army worker during a robbery.

William T. Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in April to murder Jared Plesec, who was in his Salvation Army uniform at the time and holding a bible when he died.

Murder of Salvation Army worker appears 'racially motivated,' prosecutor says

Jones was charged 35 different counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and vandalism.

According to investigators, Jones approached Plesec in Dec. 2017 and shot him in the head at point-blank range. A graphic video showing Plesec's murder was shown during the sentencing hearing.

The prosecutor's team also showed a Facebook Live video that was streamed moments after Plesec's murder. Jones was seen mocking Plesec's motionless body on the ground.

Jones fled from the crime scene and attempted to carjack two men nearby, shooting at them when they drove away. He was then able to carjack a woman, driving her car to the East 72nd Street Marina where he carjacked another victim at gunpoint.

Before Jones was captured by police in Lakewood, Jones shot at a group of joggers in the Cleveland Metroparks, hitting a 36-year-old woman in the leg and carjacking another woman.

During Monday's sentencing, several of Jones' victims and a Cleveland city councilman addressed the suspect and the courtroom attendants. Jones also spoke to the judge.

