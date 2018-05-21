Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated their royal wedding flowers to hospice patients

After the royal wedding was over, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped lift the spirits of others by donating their wedding flowers to hospice patients and women's refuges in the United Kingdom.

According to St. Joseph's Hospice in London, 33-year-old Prince Harry and his 36-year-old wife Meghan Markle donated the flowers to ill and elderly patients, improving the morale and environment at the hospice.

Other portions of the floral display were delivered to women's refuges in London, according to the royal wedding florist Philippa Craddock.

The rest of the flowers used for the royal couple's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle were left behind for other weddings that are scheduled later this week.

