Child hit by car in front of Euclid elementary school

Euclid police are investigating a crash involving an 11-year-old female pedestrian in front of Shoreview Elementary School.

According to Euclid police, the girl was hit near the intersection of Shoreview Avenue and East 260th Street Monday morning.

The incident was reported at approximately 8 a.m.

Police say paramedics found the girl up and walking around at the scene of the crash. She was transported to Euclid Hospital for a check-up.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the hit-skip crash.

