Former Ohio high school star leading Celtics magical playoff run

Shaker Heights head coach Danny Young knew from the first time he saw Terry Rozier in 7th grade that he had star potential.

So it came as no surprise to him that once he got his opportunity to shine he excelled.

Once Kyrie Irving went down with season-ending knee surgery Rozier took over as the starting point guard and took his game to the next level averaging, 17 points a game in the playoffs with 5 assists.

"Every time he gets an opportunity, he always seizes the moment," said Young. "He just had a will to win. He plays hard."

Rozier had added a toughness to his team that coach Young said came from his Youngstown roots.

"We all know about Youngstown. You can't be soft coming out of Youngstown. You're a tough kid coming out of there."

Rozier played for the University of Louisville before being drafted by the Boston Celtics as the 16th pick in 2015.

Cavs fans probably don't want Rozier to do too well.

However, it is nice to see a local product shine on the big stage.

