Jamie's baby diary: Preparing grandparents for a new grandchild

Jamie Sullivan sat down with Barbara Montague, an LPN and certified Lamaze educator, to discuss the "Grandparent Class" she teaches at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital once a month.

This class covers many topics including:

Giving grandparents a tune up.

Getting them up to speed with changes in pediatric and maternity care. This helps them understand their children’s choices more.

Safety is covered, which is key, such as the importance of keeping laundry pods and medicine out of reach. Kids don’t know the difference between medicine and candy. Don’t leave out laundry pods

If a toy fits through a toilet roll, the child can’t play with it.

Keep the water heater at 120 degrees.

Grandpas: Get in the garage and put away those gas cans.

Grandmas: Watch your purses because children will get into it.

Barbara talked about how important the bond between grandparent and grandchild is, for both of them.

She says, “There was study done, and they found that there was less depression between the grandparents and the child, the closer the bond got between the two of them.”

She emphasizes how important the bond is and how much the grandparent can teach the kids.

One in 4 children are watched for and cared for by their grandparents.

For more information on attending a grandparent class or any other classes at Hillcrest Hospital, click here or call 216-312-4647.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Watch Wake Up Cleveland every Monday morning for more parenting and childbirth information as part of Jamie Sullivan's Baby Diary.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.