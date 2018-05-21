Clevelanders hilariously roast experts who say 'You should have - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Clevelanders hilariously roast experts who say 'You should have twice your salary saved' by 35

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Millennials had a meltdown on Twitter recently after MarketWatch reshared a story about how finances are supposed to look in your 30s, according to experts (who are probably not millennials).

By the way, the article also shares how finances should look in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. It's worth a look if you want to feel bad about your financial future. 

In the article about how things are supposed to look in your 30s, experts said "you should have twice your salary" by the time you're 35 years old. 

[Take a moment to laugh now.]

OK. Back to the story.

Millennial Twitter users with crippling student debt responded accordingly to that decree.

Here's a look at the best responses sent from the Cleveland area:

