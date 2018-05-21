Clevelanders hilariously roast experts who say 'You should have twice your salary saved' by 35

Millennials had a meltdown on Twitter recently after MarketWatch reshared a story about how finances are supposed to look in your 30s, according to experts (who are probably not millennials).

By the way, the article also shares how finances should look in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. It's worth a look if you want to feel bad about your financial future.

By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, according to retirement experts: https://t.co/QoVA6EFpHJ — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) May 12, 2018

In the article about how things are supposed to look in your 30s, experts said "you should have twice your salary" by the time you're 35 years old.

[Take a moment to laugh now.]

OK. Back to the story.

Millennial Twitter users with crippling student debt responded accordingly to that decree.

Here's a look at the best responses sent from the Cleveland area:

By age 35 you should have a habit of logging into Zillow and wistfully looking at listings for houses you will never be able to afford while sobbing into your avocado toast. — Jill Grunenwald (@Jill_Grun) May 21, 2018

By age 35, you should have eaten at least half your weight in avocado toast, millenial experts say. — Kevin Timm (@Kevin_Timm) May 20, 2018

LRT: and by age 35 if you're a physicist, you should have more arXiv papers open in tabs than you could conceivably read before your browser becomes obsolete — Matthew R Francis, ANTIQUACK (@DrMRFrancis) May 20, 2018

By 35, you should have $175, if you've saved every five dollar check your nana gave you on your birthday each year, according to retirement experts. — Henry David Thoragnarok (@GoFrankGo) May 20, 2018

By age 35, you should have had a "by age 35" tweet go viral — Live, Laugh, LeBronto (@demeatloaf) May 21, 2018

By 35 you should have seen all of Cheers. — Mayor Wertz (@mayorwertz) May 20, 2018

By age 35, experts agree you should pass no fewer than 2 kidney stones. — Six-Figure Clueless Consultant (@KeithOsmun) May 20, 2018

by age 35 you should own half a year of music — Tiger Village / CDX (@retreats) May 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.