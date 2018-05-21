Alliance police arrest 3 men and a juvenile for a vandalism crime spree

Three adults and one juvenile are now facing criminal charges after allegedly going on a vandalism spree with BB and pellet guns.

According to Alliance police, at least 35 vehicles had windows shot out over the weekend.

One business and one home also had windows shot out.

Officers tell Cleveland 19 the damage is estimated at thousands of dollars.

The suspects are identified as Zain Dick, Corbin Whitaker and Sequoyah Blazer, all of Alliance. Police are not releasing the juvenile's name.

Right now, all suspects are charged with several misdemeanors, including criminal damaging, but officers say they are looking to also charge them with felony vandalism.

According to police, the suspects were apparently upset with the first car vandalism victim, but then allegedly just targeted random people.

