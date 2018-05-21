8-year-old Akron boy in critical condition after police say he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin

An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of Marcy Street.

Akron police said the boys were playing video games, when the 9-year-old went to the kitchen to get something to eat.

According to officers, the 9-year-old found a handgun in the cupboard and shot the 8-year-old in the stomach.

A 14-year-old boy who was also in the house, heard the shot and ran outside to have someone call for help.

The 8-year-old boy is being treated at Akron Children's Hospital.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.