Driver struck by piece of asphalt thrown into her car - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver struck by piece of asphalt thrown into her car

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Driver struck by asphalt thrown inside her car. (Source WOIO) Driver struck by asphalt thrown inside her car. (Source WOIO)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for the suspect who threw a piece of asphalt into a moving car, striking the driver.

According to officers, this happened on May 17 around 6:55 p.m.

Canton officers said the 51-year-old woman was driving her silver Honda Accord south on Broad Ave NW near 4th St. NW when the incident happened.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Shaffer at 330-438-4442.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly