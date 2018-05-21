Driver struck by piece of asphalt thrown into her car

Police are looking for the suspect who threw a piece of asphalt into a moving car, striking the driver.

According to officers, this happened on May 17 around 6:55 p.m.

Canton officers said the 51-year-old woman was driving her silver Honda Accord south on Broad Ave NW near 4th St. NW when the incident happened.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Shaffer at 330-438-4442.

