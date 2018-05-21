Construction worker struck on I-71 in Cleveland

Construction worker struck on I-71 S and SR 176. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating after a construction worker was hit by a vehicle inside a construction zone.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at I-71 south and SR 176.

Cleveland police said EMS did respond to the scene, but no word yet on the condition of the worker.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This story will be updated.

