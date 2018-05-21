Take a tour of Cleveland's Orlando Bread Company, where 2,000 loaves are made per hour

Orlando Bakery is the only company in the world to offer probiotic bread.

The family-run operation has its origins in Italy dating back to 1872. In 1904 two brothers in a family with 22 siblings moved to Cleveland and opened the doors at Orlando Baking Company.

"Uncles, aunts, cousins, we're all here," Nick Orlando said of the current location at 7777 Grand Ave. in Cleveland.

The baking company now makes 2,000 loaves of bread an hour, has 60 route trucks and distributes to almost 50 states.

"We're actually making something customers can enjoy," Nick Orlando said during a tour of the facilities. "It's very satisfying."

"We are the only company in the country to do a probiotic bread," Meredith Long, Marketing & Event Manager for Orlando, says over a buffet of healthy eating options that were developed in conjunction with The Cleveland Clinic. Orlando sells it's breads and buns to restaurant chains but has also been a part of creating signature breads for First Watch, Sonic and Mr. Hero.

