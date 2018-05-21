Officer makes racial slur following Lorain police chase

A man wanted for an aggravated robbery was spotted outside the McDonald's on Middle Ridge Road in Lorain.

Officers from the Lorain Police Department and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Zaire Duffy.

Police said he took off and drove toward police, nearly striking a vehicle.

Officers from several other agencies joined in the pursuit that eventually ended in Amherst.

Police said they attempted to block Duffy in when he crashed into a police vehicle.

Duffy was immediately arrested.

Police said they recovered 20 grams of heroin inside the suspect's vehicle. A passenger inside the vehicle had $4800 and 18 grams of crack cocaine on her person, police said.

Police said the woman also began recording via Facebook Live at the end of the chase and concealed the recording between the seats.

The public notified police about the live stream.

When police found the recording it showed police searching the car and you can hear an officer make a racial epithet concerning Duffy, police said.

Lorain police said the officer was not with the Lorain Police Department.

The officer has been identified and that officer's department notified so an investigation can take place, according to Lorain police.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.