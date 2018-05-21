Man gunned down in Canton; detectives searching for suspect

Canton police detectives are investigating after officers found a man shot to death Monday morning.

According to police, the victim -- who has not yet been identified -- was found in a parking area in the 800 block of Concord Avenue S.W.

The victim was shot in the chest.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can be sent via Tip411.

