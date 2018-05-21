Expect strict curfew enforcement in Cleveland this summer

Summer vacation season is almost here, and police are ready for any teen curfew violations.

The curfew hours depend on the ages of your children.

Parents and guardians can be cited for failing to make sure kids are inside after curfew.

Patricia Williams, originally from West Virginia, has two girls. She has lived in Cleveland for more than 15 years now.

"If they're younger like 10, 11, 12, something like that, they should be in by 10:30-11 o'clock," she said.

Actually, children 12 and under can't be on the streets, sidewalks or any public place from darkness to dawn, according to the curfew on the books in Cleveland.

James People is a father and grandfather and he's still holding the line, "Oh no. Staying out till 8, 9, 10, oh no, we didn't do that."

From 2017 through now, there have been a combined 565 curfew citations issued in the city. And now that school is about to close for summer, parents need to know the hours.

Tashay Thomas is 27 and a mother of two. "We had to be in the house at least when the street lights come on or on the porch. It wasn't, no... oh I'm around the corner at my friend's house."

