Kalahari Resorts shooting spurs alarm among parents, patrons

A dispute at the resort led to gunshots in the parking lot of Kalahari Resorts. (Source: WOIO)

After an early morning gunshot in the parking lot, guests at the Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky were in fear.

The incident raised questions of concern for many parents, including mother Laquetti Johnson of Southfield, Mich.

She made a visit last week to the park; the trip was in effort to check out the facilities her daughter would work at this summer.

"That's my baby, I have to check," she said.

Cedar Point and Kings Island use metal detectors, and conduct thorough bag searches, and neither of the locations allow knives, sharp objects, or any fighting to be tolerated.

Kalahari staff followed their strict guidelines when workers asked a loud group, suspected of using marijuana, to leave.

According to police, it erupted into trouble in the parking lot.

While the trouble did begin in the wee hours of the morning, it was still very frightening to vacationers startled from their sleep and worrying about their children.

Kalahari's website says that they do bag searches, but the spot in question didn't have any metal detectors on-site.

The bottom line: Johnson's visit and advice made a lot of sensem "I guess you gotta know your kid too and just stay in communication with them, and the people in charge."

