Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and more

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set to take place on Friday, May 25. (Source: AP

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m.

After losing to the Celtics in Boston the Cavs now face elimination down 3-2.

Win or Go Home

Game 5 was a struggle for the Cavs who suffered mightily as a team, losing 96-83.

Last game LeBron James' stellar play finally caught up with him.

After pulling off the impossible for so long, the 6-foot-9-inch superstar finally looked human.

"I had my moments."



LeBron James on being tired late in the game.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/uNZKgU2tVb — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 24, 2018

He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 turnovers and looked exhausted throughout the game.

He will look to pick it up, but the Cavs will need a strong presence from the rest of the team as well.

Center Kevin Love was the only other scorer in double digits with 14 points.

The Celtics have been impossible to beat at home all post-season long. But the good thing about tonight, is that the game will take place in front of 20,000 Cleveland fans.

The Essentials

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM radio.



For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.