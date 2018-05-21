Expansive ODOT I-90 resurfacing has motorists fuming: Driving Cleveland Crazy

As the temperatures go up, so do the road construction signs and orange barrels.

“It's bad. We get stuck in these construction zones,” said Beth Wilburn, from Lorain.

“I have acclimated to it,” said Michael Coolidge, from Cleveland.

If you've driven on I-90 in the past few months, you may have noticed it could use a facelift.

ODOT is resurfacing I-90 from Highway 611 in Avon to the Cuyahoga County line.

“Is that what they are doing? I'm not even sure what they are doing, I just see cones everywhere,” Wilburn said.

The good news for drivers is that ODOT is trying to do most of the work at night, so during the day you'll likely only see one lane closed at a time.

“Temporary inconvenience, permanent improvement,” said Jack McGrand, from North Ridgeville.

They are also working on widening the on-off ramps from I-90 onto Highway 83, adding in a turn lane to the Avon/Avon Lake connector.

“If it helps the traffic flow better and prevents congestion,” Coolidge said.

ODOT said there really isn't a good detour. The best way to get through it is with patience and extra time.

“I just deal with it, I'm retired, I'm not on any time frame,” McGrand said.

Both projects should be done in October.

