Cavs fan pitches $1 million GoFundMe plan to build larger-than-life LeBron statue

Would you chip in for a LeBron James statue in Northeast Ohio? (Source: AP)

A hometown fan wants to pay homage to LeBron James by building the NBA legend a $1 million statue in Northeast Ohio.

On May 7, Aaron Carey -- who played basketball at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School -- launched a GoFundMe page to accomplish just that.

Carey has already been in talks with Omri Amrany, who has created statues of several basketball stars, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

On Monday, James was asked about the larger-than-life initiative and responded positively:

LeBron James appreciates the efforts of an Akron-area man who’s looking to raise $1 million for a statue in his honor. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/QpGqGyO5WO — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 21, 2018

So far, Carey has collected $328 of the seven-figure goal.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.