Mind of a fighter: Cleveland Cavaliers keys to victory

This post-season has been quite the roller-coaster for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After going down early, the Cavs responded to the critics in Game 3, dismantling the Celtics 116-86.

Yes, the Celtics lead the series as of now, but they are headed into a rowdy Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.

There is a lot riding on tonight, and the Celtics risk losing momentum if they fall yet again.

Early rounds

If there is any analogy for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers it would be a comparison between them and the mindset of a seasoned professional boxer.

Besides violent and quick these athletes have to be incredibly poised.

Fighters usually spend the early minutes of a bout "feeling out" there opponents.

Floyd Mayweather is a good example of this as he's spent entire rounds trying to figure out his plan of attack.

During this portion of the fight, boxers can look defeated early on, but their game plans have only yet to take shape.

Now did the Cleveland Cavaliers lose the first two games on purpose?

Of course not, but after the Cavs' performance in Game 3 it may be safe to say that the Cavaliers have the Celtics all figured out.

Not too high, not too low

Throughout his fifteen year career, LeBron James has kept it a priority to not let celebrations linger.

James and company may laugh at the antics of sports commentators like Shannon Sharpe, wearing a goat masks.

But he without a doubt won't let that energy fog his mind or better yet shift his focus.

Throughout the playoffs LeBron has mentioned his patience when it comes to the playoffs or as he would say "Keeping the main thing, the main thing."

The Cavs have known the end goal since the start of the season, but the true test comes tonight as the Cavaliers play for a momentum swing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

