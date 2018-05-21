Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas lays claim to best hair in Ohio

Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas -- who was born and raised in Hinckley and is a proud graduate of The Ohio University -- now has one more claim to fame: his haircut.

Yep, that's right, the esteemed weather man took home the 2018 HAIRRY award for best hair in Ohio.

The judges detailed their decision below:

Jason was the first meteorologist in his city to become a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the American Meteorological Society. This high-level certification is extremely coveted in the land of meteorologists, and basically means that Nicholas isn’t just good at his job, but he’s a science genius as well! But of course, we aren’t really here to discuss his intelligence. It’s true what they say, smarts are sexy, but we think good hair is even sexier! Lucky for this stud, he’s got both going for him. His dark hair is styled like that of a classic gentleman. A true gentleman he is indeed. When he’s no busy forecasting, Nicholas volunteers with local charities such as the Northeast Ohio Autism Group, as well as Cleveland’s Key to the Cure that raises funds and awareness for women’s cancers.

