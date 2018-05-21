Lake Avenue repaving, detours could impact driver sanity in Lakewood

Orange barrels and construction crews line sections of Lake Avenue across the city of Lakewood.

For the next few months, the Lake Avenue Repaving Project may cause some backups.

It starts at West 117th Street and extends to Belle Avenue.

Workers are repaving the streets and installing a new storm sewer.

Mayor Mike Summers said the work will greatly impact traffic flow.

"I take it everyday to Mayfield High School and back," said Bob Friel.

Friel said the road needed the upgrade.

"It definitely was needed, the road needed to be maintained and it's going to be a minor inconvenience, but it should be a great looking road when it's done," he said.

From West 117th to Nicholson, traffic only goes east. Detour signs point drivers to Clifton Avenue. Westbound drivers can also use I-90.

From Nicholson to Belle, traffic still flows both ways.

Despite the obstacles, Friel said he doesn't think this project it's too big of an inconvenience.

"It might add a couple minutes, but Clifton is well maintained, it's got three lanes going each way, so I think it'll be alright," he said.

The project also impacts parking along the Lake Avenue.

Mayor Summers said some phases of the project will last about four months.

In 2019, the city of Lakewood will do this project again on the section of roadway from Webb Road to Belle Avenue. This will include a water main replacement.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.