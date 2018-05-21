Browns' Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward in the house for Cavs Game 4

Top NFL draft picks Denzel Ward and Baker Mayfield are in attendance at Cavs Game 4. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns recently wrapped up rookie minicamp.

To celebrate, a few newcomers made an appearance to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers play Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

A few Browns stopped by to cheer on the @cavs tonight.#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/TvGh2jkSrY — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 21, 2018

This was the first Cavs game for former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who took pictures with fans and interacted with players before tip off.

Cornerback Denzel Ward is no stranger to the Cavs, growing up in Cleveland area, and happy to see the home team.

The Land has some new faces. @bakermayfield and @denzelward are in the house for Game 4 ?? pic.twitter.com/7mvEReqclw — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2018

Head Coach Hue Jackson was also in attendance for the game.

