'New Kid' Donnie Wahlberg stops in Cleveland for a burger and the Boston game

Donnie Wahlberg gets the crowd to its feet at Wahlburgers on Monday in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Thirty years ago, it was all about the right stuff; today, it comes down to flame-cooked beef.

Who would have thought?

Wahlburgers opened its doors to the public this time last year, and today, Donnie Wahlberg dropped in to say hello.

The restaurant features burgers, frappes, vegetarian options and 15 homemade sauces.

The menu was inspired by recipes served in the Wahlberg family kitchen and influenced by Sunday suppers shared with family and friends.

Last May, Mark Wahlberg and owner Nino Cutraro stopped in Cleveland for an invitation-only VIP red carpet event.

The restaurant is located directly across from JACK Cleveland Casino, at 2105 Ontario St.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.