Rapper '2 Chainz' drops rhymes during Cavs timeout

Multi-platinum recording artist 2 Chainz made an appearance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During a timeout with 3:05 left in the first quarter the rapper performed his new single, "Proud."

2 Chainz, who's real name Tauheed Epps, is a former baller himself, throughout high school as well as college.

Standing 6-foot-4-inches the rapper attended Alabama State University on a basketball scholarship, and played guard from 1995-1997.

The video quality isn't the greatest, but you can see a few highlights of the Atlanta native below

