Rapper '2 Chainz' drops rhymes during Cavs timeout

Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH

Multi-platinum recording artist 2 Chainz made an appearance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

During a timeout with 3:05 left in the first quarter the rapper performed his new single, "Proud." 

2 Chainz, who's real name Tauheed Epps, is a former baller himself, throughout high school as well as college.

Standing 6-foot-4-inches the rapper attended Alabama State University on a basketball scholarship, and played guard from 1995-1997. 

The video quality isn't the greatest, but you can see a few highlights of the Atlanta native below

