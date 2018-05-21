Father and son fly from Israel to cheer on Cleveland Cavaliers

13-year-old Cavs fan Itay Oren flew with his dad from Israel to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source: WOIO)

A 13-year-old Cavs fan got the best birthday gift ever, when his father took him abroad to watch his favorite team play.

Father, Matt Oren flew from Israel to treat his son Iray, to Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The two took a 12-hour flight from Israel to New York before landing at Cleveland Hopkins Airport last Thursday.

"It was a long trip, but it was worth it," said the father, beaming with joy.

He was smiling from ear to ear watching his son and simply said, "Whatever it takes."

For the love of the game

"He loves basketball, which is rare in our country, so this was a must-have for him," said Oren.

The national sport in Israel is soccer, but Matt took a liking to basketball pretty early.

The 13-year-old plays point guard for his school, and models his game after a few members of the Cavaliers.

"I love LeBron James, JR Smith and Kyle Korver," said Oren.

Not a bad combo as the three finished with a combined 67 points.

2 for 2 from the field

The family certainly enjoyed their short stay, watching two victories in their first two games.

It is tradition in their family to surprise children with a major gift, for their thirteenth birthday.

"The year symbolizes them becoming adults," said, Iray. It's certainly a gift, he'll remember for a lifetime.

