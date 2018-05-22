Ohio police search for 2 teens who escaped from juvenile detention center

Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for two teenage boys who escaped from the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills by using a sheet to scale the fence.

According to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, 17-year-old Nathaniel Lee Jacks and 16-year-old Chase Newman were able to escape from the detention center early Tuesday morning.

Officials advise that Jacks could be heading to Licking County in Central Ohio. Jacks is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue khaki pants and a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

Newman could be heading towards Hardin County, according to the Department of Youth Services. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 159 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was also seen wearing dark blue khaki pants and a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

Jacks was being held for vandalism. Newman was in custody for tampering with evidence and theft.

During their investigation Tuesday morning, police searched John Dewey Elementary School in Warrensville Heights for the two escapees.

If you encounter either Jacks or Newman, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

