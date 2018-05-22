Police capture teen who escaped from juvenile detention center, another still on the run

Law enforcement officials apprehended one of the two teenage boys who escaped from the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills by using a sheet to scale the fence.

According to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, 17-year-old Nathaniel Lee Jacks and 16-year-old Chase Newman were able to escape from the detention center early Tuesday morning.

Police captured Newman at approximately 6 a.m. near East 130th Street and Miles Avenue in Cleveland. Authorities initially believed he would attempt to flee to Hardin County.

Jacks is still on the run, according to the Department of Youth Services, and could be heading to Licking County in Central Ohio. Jacks is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue khaki pants and a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

Jacks was being held for vandalism. Newman was in custody for tampering with evidence and theft.

During their investigation Tuesday morning, police searched John Dewey Elementary School in Warrensville Heights for the two escapees. The school is closed Tuesday district officials say as police continue the investigation nearby.

If you encounter Jacks, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

